The Woman’s Club of Accomack County recently made a $500 donation to the Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club. Pictured is Harriet Way, left, of the woman’s club with Kathy Custis, right, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club and several members of the club. Way said the Woman’s Club of Accomack County, founded in 1925, makes donations each year to many deserving organizations as part of its civic engagement and outreach in the community.

.