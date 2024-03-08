Woman’s Club of Accomack County Scholarship Applications Available

The Woman’s Club of Accomack County recently announced that

scholarship applications for Eastern Shore graduating seniors, Class of 2024,

are now available at local high school guidance offices.

“This year, we’re pleased to award three $2,000 scholarships to female,

graduating high school seniors, or a returning adult learner at the college

level, residing in Northampton or Accomack Counties, Virginia, entering the

fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, medical sciences

(RN Nursing programs) or education at an accredited two- or four-year school in

the state of Virginia or the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. These are

locally funded by our Club projects and community support,” according to

Linda Nordstrom, club president.

For additional information and applications, students are encouraged to contact

their local high school guidance counselor or email [email protected]. Application must be postmarked by April 1, 2024, for consideration.

Organized in 1925, The Woman’s Club of Accomack County will be celebrating

its one-hundred-year anniversary next year, continuing its founding commitment

to improving the quality of life in our communities.