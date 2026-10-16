Woman ordered to pay restitution for mower theft

By Linda Cicoira

A former Quinby woman was ordered to pay more than $5,100 in restitution in Accomack Circuit Court Thursday after entering an Alford plea to a 2025 theft involving a bush mower.

Fifty-seven-year-old Kelly Riley, who lived on Upshur’s Neck Road when the incident occurred on May 1, now resides in Delaware. Judge Lynwood Lewis withheld judgment for a year. Riley must make restitution and remain on good behavior through Oct. 21, 2027. If she does that, the judge said, he would dismiss the charge as designated in a plea agreement with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox.

The case was initially expected to be heard by a jury. The defendant lived at a house owned by her mother. Kevin Buckley, a neighbor, stored his mower in a shed there. Kelly loaned the equipment out, and it was never seen again. Buckley filed a claim with his insurance company to get another mower, which he needed for work. Kelly’s restitution would cover that insurance payment.

The court treats an Alford plea the same as it does a guilty plea. However, the defendant only admits that the evidence would be enough to convict her, not that she actually committed the crime.