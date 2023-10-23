Woman Given Suspended Sentences for Credit Card Crimes

By Linda Cicoira

A 24-year-old Keller woman was given suspended sentences in Accomack Circuit Court last week for credit card crimes that involved funds belonging to her mother.

Allison Elaine Stauffer apologized to the court and her family for everything that happened. Judge W. Revell Lewis III gave her two-year terms for each of those seven 2019 crimes. The sentences were set to run consecutively with all but time served suspended. Stauffer served two years and six months in jail. An unspecified restitution had already been paid.

Around the same time in 2019, Stauffer was the driver in a scheme in which Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers, of Belle Haven, was the victim. She pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact of his murder and robbery. The charge in regards to the robbery was amended to a misdemeanor. Stauffer was previously given a total of six years for those crimes. Both sentences were suspended.