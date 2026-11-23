By Linda Cicoira

A former Eastern Shore woman pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to abducting a teenage girl from her Chincoteague home on Aug. 1.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ashley Nicole Gray, who was living in Newport News at the time of the offense and previously lived in the Bloxom area, admitted she made a poor decision to try to reunite her son with the girl.

Judge Lynwood Lewis called it a “Romeo and Juliet” situation. “It was a poor choice on her part,” with those involved being 13 and 14 years old. “They are too young to be helping them with that,” the judge added.

The girl’s father filed a missing-person report after seeing his daughter leave their home with Gray and the boy at about 5:53 a.m. A video showed the defendant driving off the island around 6 a.m. and later crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

When Gray first spoke to police, she said she had not been to Chincoteague that day. She later told authorities she had dropped the girl off at the Baptist Church in Onancock. The girl was found staying at the Red Roof Inn in Hampton, where Gray had rented her a room.

Judge Lewis sentenced Gray to two years in prison, with all but time served suspended, under a plea agreement with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Baker. The defendant will be on supervised probation for three years and good behavior for five years.

Gray, who had no previous felony convictions, apologized. She is prohibited from any further contact with the girl or her family.