By Linda Cicoira

A New York native, admitted Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court, to maliciously wounding Ray (Buddy) Harrison Barnes and to the murder of Brian Lee Daley, in 2021.

Twenty-eight-year-old Antoinette Waneta Satchell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, robbery, two counts of credit card theft, and wounding, in a bargaining agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan. The defendant lived on the Eastern Shore for at least 10 years and on Jackson Street, in Onancock, when the crimes occurred,

The deal dismissed a count of first-degree murder of 49-year-old Daley of Kerr Street, in Onancock, and nixed prosecuting her for attempted murder of 63-year-old Barnes, of First Street, in Keller.

Daley was found dead in his vehicle near Satchell’s house. Barnes was stabbed and beaten at his home.

Retired Judge H. Thomas Padrick Jr. accepted the agreement, which puts a 50-year cap on the active time Satchell can be sentenced. The maximum sentence for the charges were two life terms plus 60 years. Guidelines to the judge suggested her sentence should be between 20 and 46 years. A pre-sentence report was ordered. Sentencing was set for Oct. 12.

Barnes was “covered in blood” and was using a baseball bat as a crutch when he showed up at a neighbor’s house seeking help early on the morning of March 6, 2021, according to a document Morgan entered into court records. Barnes told authorities that a friend came to his home that night with Satchell. The victim said it was the first time he had met her. The three used crack cocaine before the two visitors left.

Later, Satchell returned to Barnes’ house saying she needed to use his bathroom, Barnes told police. He showed her where the bathroom was and then found another man waiting for him in his living room.

The man, (whose identity was not disclosed), demanded money and used “both his fists and the bat to overpower Barnes,” Morgan wrote. Satchell wielded a “white-handled filet knife and begins to lacerate the incapacitated Barnes across the chest area while repeatedly asking him where his money was located.”

The two obtained his wallet, searched the kitchen and left. A “pink electrical stun device” was later seized from Barnes’ home.

At around 10 p.m., March 7, 2021, police responded to a report of shots being fired at Satchell’s home. Daley’s body was found inside his vehicle. An autopsy showed his cause of death was “multiple sharp force and gunshot wounds.” Police found “fresh blood” on the steps of the house.

Satchell, and her boyfriend, 33-year-old Brandon Jamar Beach, were arrested a short time later in a car parked in front of an Onley motel. A debit card, wallet, and insurance cards belonging to Daley and a 9 mm pistol were found in the car. Packaging from the stun weapon, cartridge cases, a bullet, a knife with Daley’s blood, and a knife with Barnes’ blood were found at Satchell’s house.

Morgan said based on the evidence and statements made by Satchell and Beach, “evidence at trial … would have been that Daley was lured to the Jackson Street residence … for a physical encounter with” Satchell, “when in fact the defendant and Beach intended to rob the victim, killing him in the process.”

Satchell did not testify. Beach’s trial is set for January 2024.