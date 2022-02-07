Chincoteague Island is offering plenty of ways to beat cabin fever and the winter blues this month.

In observance of Valentine’s Day on February 14th, Historic Main Street Merchants are hosting the 15th annual chocolate-lover’s scavenger hunt, Death by Chocolate. Always a fun-filled weekend enjoying delicious chocolate treats from participating merchants while completing a playing card and visiting fabulous galleries, gift and souvenir shops, and boutiques. The fun begins Friday February 11, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continues Saturday February 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with prizes awarded live on Facebook at 5 p.m. Visit chincoteaguemerchants.com for all the details. The chocolate will give you energy to”shop til you drop!”‘

Launch Alert! The next cargo resupply mission from Wallops Flight Facility is scheduled for February 19th at 12:39 p.m. EST. The Northrop Grumman Corporation Antares vehicle will deliver science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the International Space Station aboard the Cygnus spacecraft. Rocket launch viewing locations on Chincoteague Island and surrounding areas can be found at chincoteaguechamber.com. Make it even more convenient by booking a hotel room with a view of the launch. Learn more about the upcoming launch at NASA Wallops Flight Facility.

Come back in March for the “wearin’ of the green” to Search for the Shamrocks, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. The hunt will be Friday March 18, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday March 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gift drawings will be awarded on Facebook on Saturday. Costumes are optional, but always fun! Details can be found on chincoteaguemerchants.com.

After searching for treasures or watching a rocket launch, indulge in nature at Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge. Hike or bike the miles of trails or stroll along the ocean. If you have never experienced a winter beach, now is the time. The solitary quietness is punctuated by loud crashes of waves as water meets sand. Storms have uncovered buried shipwrecks and if you are lucky, you might see the rare, snowy owl or a flock of snow geese coming in for a landing. We are on the Atlantic flyway, so wintering waterfowl are in the sky and in the waters of the Assateague and Chincoteague Channels. Bald Eagles are nesting with much activity around the easily visible nest along the Wildlife Loop.

Sea bass, rockfish, tuna, and shrimp are offered fresh from the Atlantic Ocean. Chincoteague Salt oysters and clams from local waters are always on the menu. Many restaurants are open and feature delectable coastal cuisine along with other culinary delights to satisfy all appetites.

Visit chincoteaguechamber.com to plan now and be sure to visit our calendar of events for other fun island happenings like book signings, Friday night movies, and more.

