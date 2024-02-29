Winter swimmers raise $130K for Habitat for Humanity

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Habitat for Humanity appreciates all of the community’s dedication to make this year’s Freezin’ for a Reason weekend such a huge success for the Eastern Shore. Thanks to donors, Habitat raised $130,000 which will cover approximately 75% of the material cost of one house for our fellow citizens.

“We would like to especially thank Celebrity Dipper Beth Sharpley and our 75 Dippers who participated in this year’s Freezin’ for a Reason event,” said Penny Holland, 2024 Freezin’ for a Reason Habitat for Humanity Chair. Beth raised $103,520.

The top Overall Youth Team was the Montessori Freeze Team, who raised $4,193. The most sponsorship dollars raised by a youth participant was Anna Thornton. Second Place was Ben Jones and third place was Ava Moyano.

The top overall Adult Team was Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty’s team who raised $11,050. The other teams that participated this year were Broadwater Academy, The Montessori Freeze Team, Northampton Honor Society, Northampton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, Northampton County Social Services Seals and The Penguins. We also appreciate the support of the Cape Charles Coast Guard, Northampton County EMS and K-Coast surf shop.

“We also thank all of the integral support from Marsh McLennan Agency, Sentara Health Plans, Village Builders, US Foods, Cape Charles Rotary and Cape Charles Brewing Company in leading the charge to celebrate the Freezin’ for a Reason kickoff at our Friday night BBQ & Brews at the Cape Charles Brewery,” Holland continued.

Habitat for Humanity is finishing their 53rd house build in their history here on the Shore and have begun construction on house 54. Thanks to this successful event, they look forward to finalizing plans to begin house 55.