The Winter Weather Watch has been upgrade to a Winter Weather Advisory for the Eastern Shore.

Weather forecasters are predicting wet snow accumulating between one to two inches for the Eastern Shore Thursday afternoon.Snow fall is expected between 10 AM and 7 PM Thursday.

A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for the Eastern Shore from Friday morning through Saturday morning, as a second stronger storm will move through our area. The latest National Weather Service information predicts 1-3 additional inches in this second storm.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling.

