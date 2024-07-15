Winners of 2024 Locals Choice Award announce by ES Tourism Commission

July 15, 2024
2024 locals choice competition image

The votes are in! The Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission is excited to announce the  2024 Locals Choice Competition results. This competition highlights our local’s favorites on the  Shore, showcasing the exceptional products and services offered by our small businesses. 

There was a great amount of contribution from our community this year and we are excited to share the results. The list of the winners can be found at visitesva.com/esva-locals-choice competition-2024.

The Eastern Shore of Virginia is home to a diverse array of businesses, each with a special part to play in the Shore’s story. The Locals Choice Competition provides a platform for these  businesses to be recognized for their hard work and dedication to providing exceptional  experiences for locals and visitors alike. 

“Congratulations to all the winners and to everyone that participated in the 2024 Locals Choice  Competition,” said Emily Machen, Director of Marketing for the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission. “We look forward to seeing our businesses continue to thrive and contribute to  the vibrant community of Virginia’s Eastern Shore.”

For more information on the Local’s Choice Competition and to see the full list of winners,  please visit our website, visitesva.com.

