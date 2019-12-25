Delegate Rob Bloxom is pleased to announce the winners of his Fifth Annual Christmas Art Contest. Over 200 elementary students within the 100th District participated in the art contest this year. Each student was asked to create an inspirational holiday greeting for the Delegate’s Christmas card.

The first place winning entries are:

Jaelyn Padilla, Grade 3- Mary Calcott Elementary (Teacher Jennifer Vohar)

Suri Doughty, Grade 2- Broadwater Academy (Teacher Natasha Smoot/Brenda Saunders)

Paula Cuevas, Grade 5- Pungoteague Elementary (Teacher Erin Sharrow)

Jasmine Simmons, Grade 4, Pungoteague Elementary (Teacher Erin Sharrow)

The honorable mentions are:

Sarah Estes, Grade 3- Kegotank Elementary (Teacher Mary Rotkowski)

Victor Dela Cruz-Gomez, Grade 2- Metompkin Elementary (Teacher Jillian Stabler)

The first place winning artwork were featured in the Eastern Shore Post and received a $25 gift card.

Congratulations to all of the winners and Merry Christmas from Delegate Bloxom.

