The Shore is getting a taste of Great Britain this winter. Shore History proudly presents former second generation Windsor Castle docent, Catherine Kehrig. Kehrig will lecture on the world’s oldest and largest inhabited castle February 16th at historic Ker Place.

Kehrig was born and raised in Windsor, Berkshire near Windsor Castle. Following the footsteps of her mother, Kehrig volunteered at St. George’s Chapel from 1989-1994 while she was living in London. During that time, Kehrig became an expert on the building, fabric, history, and the Order of the Garter- the oldest chivalry in the world. She was called on duty for royal occasions and was on-site when the infamous Windsor fire broke out.

Kehrig has visited many interesting places. She spent her girlhood in Burma and Pakistan attending school. She earned her degree in Geography from Old Dominion University and taught Geography and History along both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Additionally, Kehrig has worked for two United Nation N.G.O.s including Action Aid as the Visiting Education Office and Global Nomads International as the Chair of the Board and Administrator.

Kehrig and her husband purchased property on the Eastern Shore in 2002. The couple and their daughters have travelled extensively through Europe but Kehrig isn’t stopping there. She’s fascinated by Ancient Egypt and has guided many tourists through the ancient region.

During the lecture, Kehrig will cover the castle’s creation in 1070 through all of the monarchs who lived there. The presentation explains the changes to the castle under each monarch and describe how it evolved to the size it is today. The Norman, Plantagenet, Lancaster, York, Turdor, Stuart, and Hanover houses as well as Queen Victoria, Edward VII, and the House of Windsor, including the late Queen Elizabeth, will be discussed.

The “Windsor Castle and the Monarchs Who Lived There,” lecture will be held at Ker Place February 16th at 6pm. The lecture is free and open to the public.

