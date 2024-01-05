Wind and rain are forecast for the weekend on the Shore

The Eastern Shore is predicted to experience a Northeaster this weekend.

Although weather headlines include snow from this storm, it will not happen here. The forecast calls for about an inch of rain with temperatures in the upper 40s or low 50s, way too warm for snow. Winds are expected to increase Saturday to 15-20 mph in the afternoon with possible gusts to 30 mph late Saturday. Higher than normal tides in low lying areas could result in nuisance flooding at the usual spots.

The storm should pass rather quickly with Sunday to be sunny with highs in the upper 40s and breezy.

Another rain event is predicted to pass through the area Tuesday with precipitation probabilities in the 90% range. Right now forecasters are calling for at least another inch, potentially as much as two inches of rain, with this system.