Wind Advisory Posted for Eastern Shore Sunday into Monday

December 16, 2023
 |
.WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
  expected.

* WHERE...In Maryland, Inland Worcester County and the Maryland
  Beaches. In Virginia, Accomack and Northampton Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
  Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
  result.


   High Surf Advisory.
   Wind Advisory.

A strong low pressure system will likely impact the area Sunday into
Monday, bringing the potential for multiple hazards including gusty
winds and heavy rain.

