Wind Advisory Posted for Eastern Shore Sunday into Monday

December 16, 2023
.WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Inland Worcester County and the Maryland Beaches. In Virginia, Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High Surf Advisory. Wind Advisory. A strong low pressure system will likely impact the area Sunday into Monday, bringing the potential for multiple hazards including gusty winds and heavy rain.