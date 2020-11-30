A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Eastern Shore.

A fast moving storm that is expected to bring heavy snow and wind to parts of the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes and southern Appalachian regions, will deliver heavy rains and wind to the Eastern Shore today,

From 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM today, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in Accomack and Northampton Counties. Worcester Somerset and Wicomico Counties are also included.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The storm will bring in much cooler weather for the next several days on the Eastern Shore.

.