The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a wind advisory for the Eastern Shore, from 3 AM Saturday until 3 PM.

A storm that brought heavy snow to parts of the southern Plains midweek will re-energize as it reaches the Eastern Shore. Accomack and Northampton Counties can expect west to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Approximately 1.5″ to 2″ of rain is also expected to fall overnight from this system in lower Maryland, Accomack and northern Northampton County. Southern Northampton is expecting 1″ to 1.5″. This storm is expected to bring the first blizzard of the year to New England, three weeks before the official start of winter.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

