Wind Advisory Issued for Eastern Shore for Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Eastern Shore Tuesday from 6 AM to 4 PM.

West to Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph gusting to 50 mph were posted for southeast Maryland and Virginia.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Wind restrictions on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel could be posted at times during the day Tuesday. If you are traveling South, check before you leave.