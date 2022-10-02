Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Wakefield VA 943 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022 VAZ099-100-022145- /O.CON.KAKQ.WI.Y.0011.221002T2300Z-221004T0000Z/ Accomack-Northampton- Including the cities of Chincoteague, Wallops Island, Melfa, Exmore, Cape Charles, Cheapside, Fishermans Island, Kiptopeke, Kiptopeke State Park, and Plantation 943 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northeast to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.