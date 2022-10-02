Wind Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Wakefield VA
943 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022
VAZ099-100-022145-
/O.CON.KAKQ.WI.Y.0011.221002T2300Z-221004T0000Z/
Accomack-Northampton-
Including the cities of Chincoteague, Wallops Island, Melfa,
Exmore, Cape Charles, Cheapside, Fishermans Island, Kiptopeke,
Kiptopeke State Park, and Plantation
943 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55
mph.
* WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.