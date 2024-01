WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST

SATURDAY.

Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Easstern Shore of Virginia and Maryland from 7 PM Friday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could blow down and some power outages could occur.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.