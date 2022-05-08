ONANCOCK, VA

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Wakefield VA

1014 PM EDT Sat May 7 2022

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SUNDAY…

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

In Maryland, coastal Worcester County. In Virginia,

Accomack County.

Until 7 AM EDT Sunday.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.