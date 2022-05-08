URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Wakefield VA
1014 PM EDT Sat May 7 2022
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SUNDAY…
Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
In Maryland, coastal Worcester County. In Virginia,
Accomack County.
Until 7 AM EDT Sunday.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.