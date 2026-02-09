Willis named interim Northampton Treasurer

Pictured: Willis appearing on an episode of Chamber Chat on 103.3 FM WESR.

The Circuit Court for Northampton County has issued an order appointing an interim county treasurer following action by the Northampton County Board of Supervisors.

According to the court order, the Board of Supervisors filed a motion requesting the appointment of an interim treasurer. The request was made to ensure continuity in the office of treasurer beginning March 1, 2026, or as soon as practicable thereafter, until the vacancy is filled by election and the elected official has qualified and taken the oath of office.

The court ordered the appointment of Kristin N. Willis as Interim Treasurer for Northampton County. Willis is to begin serving March 1, 2026, or as soon thereafter as possible, and will remain in the position until a successor is elected and officially qualified.

Willis is the owner operator of Eastern Shore Coastal Roasting in Eastville. She also recently opened a consignment shop in Eastville as well.

The vacancy was created after current Treasurer Cynthia Bradford informed the Northampton Board in December she would be stepping down effective March 1. Bradford noted in her letter that no deputy in the Treasurer’s Office is eligible or willing to serve as interim treasurer, making the court appointment necessary.

A special election to elect a new Treasurer will coincide with the November General Election.