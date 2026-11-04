Willis concedes Northampton treasurer race to Rayfield

Kristin N. Willis has conceded Northampton County’s treasurer race to Nolan T. Rayfield, who held an 811-vote lead in unofficial election-night returns.

With all five precincts reporting, Rayfield received 3,307 votes, or 56.86%, while Willis received 2,496 votes, or 42.92%. There were 13 write-in votes.

“While the election didn’t turn out as I had hoped, I am incredibly grateful for the support, encouragement, and kindness so many of you have shown me along the way,” Willis said in a statement.

Willis thanked residents for their support and reflected on her time in office.

“It has been an honor to serve Northampton County as Treasurer, and I am proud of the work we’ve accomplished over the last 8 months,” she said.

She also indicated she intends to remain involved in the community.

“My commitment to this community didn’t begin with this election, and it certainly doesn’t end with it,” Willis said.

Northampton reported 6,032 ballots cast among 10,126 registered voters, putting turnout at approximately 60%.

The election-night results remained unofficial, with provisional and post-election ballots not yet reported.