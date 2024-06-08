Williams honored for 64 years of service as Funeral Director

Pictured: John T. Williams Jr. and Johnny Williams at Tuesday night’s Virginia Funeral Directors Association Annual Banquet.

Longtime local businessman and funeral director Johnny Williams was honored Tuesday night in Virginia Beach.

At their annual banquet, the Virginia Funeral Directors Association recognizes licensed funeral directors who have served for more than 50 years. Williams, who got his license in 1960, celebrated 64 years of service this year, and was recognized as a Golden Licensee by the Association. He received a standing ovation.

Williams Funeral Home in Onancock, VA was established in 1943 by his father, Carlisle Mister Williams. Mr. Williams began assisting his father as a teenager, began his internship at Holloman-Brown Funeral Home in 1956. Williams, along with his wife Peggy, opened their Parksley location in 1969.

He has remained dedicated to his family legacy and community for over 70 years.