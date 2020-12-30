Pictured: John T. Williams of Williams Funeral Homes in Parksley and Onancock presents the library’s cornerstone to Library System Director Cara Burton.

Eastern Shore Public Library’s new regional library and Eastern Shore of Virginia Heritage Center recently received a donation of the cornerstone to be installed on the new building, now under construction in Parksley, Virginia. The cornerstone was donated by Williams Funeral Homes in Parksley and Onancock. The library’s cornerstone is inscribed with “2021,” to commemorate the completion of the new library.

The library’s construction started in October 2019 and moved along briskly until the pandemic hit. Accomack County, which manages the project, recently granted a second time extension pushing the completion date to mid-April 2021. The new facility’s design will support post-Covid-19 community needs including individual study rooms and offices that allow for isolation, self-checkout of materials, automatic entry doors, modern HVAC air circulation systems, and technology for distance learning and conferencing. Reading has become an even more popular pastime during the pandemic. Library online services and downloadable eBooks and eAudiobooks have become more essential.

Other donation opportunities are available for the new Eastern Shore of Virginia regional library and Heritage Center, including commemorative bricks and naming options. Information can be found at shorelibrary.com or by calling the Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation office at 757-787-2500.

