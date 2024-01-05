Wildlife Grant Applications now being accepted

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is announcing grants are available for outdoor programs.

This is the 10th year of the Virginia Wildlife Grant Program which connects people to the outdoors. Over the past decade, nearly 245 projects have been supported at $730,000 and have connected over 70,000 participants to the outdoors.

Who should apply? Organizations that are connecting people to the outdoors through programs focusing on Archery, Boating/Paddling, Fishing, Shooting Sports, and Wildlife Viewing. Programs/projects should take place during the dates of March 2024 – December 2024.

When is the deadline for applications? Applications are due at 11:59pm on February 1st, 2024.

This grant would not be possible without our partnership with the Wildlife Foundation of Virginia and direct contributions through the round-up sales of licenses as well as the purchase of our merchandise through Go Outdoors Virginia. If you have supported the grant in any way, our community is better for it. Thank you!