Pictured: Arcadia High School’s 2019 Prom.

As the community continues to traverse uncharted territory in respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are wondering what will local schools do about time honored rites of passage including prom and graduation.

At this time, Accomack County Schools have made no decision about whether or not to postpone or cancel prom and graduation. The issue was not mentioned in Tuesday evenings phone meeting of the Accomack County School Board.

“The Accomack County School Board (ACSB) has not yet taken up the issue of proms and graduations formally however we will absolutely adhere to all executive orders issued by the Governor of the Commonwealth of VA,” said Accomack County School Board Chairman Paul Bull. “At this time those orders certainly point to Accomack County Public Schools (ACPS) having to postpone both of those events.”

Northampton County School Superintendent told parents in a robocall the High School’s prom and graduation would both be postponed, the official details have not been announced.

According to Broadwater Academy’s Head of Schools Julie Badger, prom and graduation are both tentatively postponed. Badger said the school has a tentative prom date scheduled for July 25. The school’s graduation will be held as soon as allowed by Governor Ralph Northam. Badger also said the school’s planned field trip for its 11th grade class to Yellowstone Park has been postponed until the fall.