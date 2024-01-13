Whale found stranded near Wachapreague

January 13, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Wachapreague

WACHAPREAGUE, Va. (AP) — A minke whale has been found dead on a mudflat on Virginia’s Eastern Shore and officials say it might have become entangled by a rope or line.

Local news organizations report that the nearly 24-foot whale washed up along a grassy island Saturday outside Wachapreague, about 75 miles north of Norfolk.

Alexander Costidis, coordinator of the Virginia Aquarium’s stranding response program, tells the Virginian-Pilot the female whale had neck injuries indicating it had been entangled.

Costidis couldn’t confirm Monday whether the whale’s entanglement resulted in its death.

Broadwater Academy - It's Worth it!

He says minke whales are not uncommon in these waters and about one or two get stranded each year along the Virginia and North Carolina coasts.

The American Cetacean Society says minke whales have narrow jaws and slender, streamlined bodies.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

January 13, 2024, 5:41 am
Overcast clouds
S
Overcast clouds
57°F
9 mph
Apparent: 57°F
Pressure: 994 mb
Humidity: 99%
Winds: 9 mph S
Windgusts: 58 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:17 am
Sunset: 5:04 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Atlantic Animal Hospital

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber