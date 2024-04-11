WESR’s Gaskill wins Ruby Award from Soroptomist Club

April 11, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Soroptomist Winners

Pictured from left to right: Nancy Stern, Sara Baugh, Kelley Gaskill, Sophia Gallivan Diane King, Jennifer Tyler.

WESR’s Kelley Gaskill was among several women honored for their community contributions by the Soroptomist Club of the Eastern Shore last week.

Gaskill, who lives in Exmore, won the “Ruby Award” recipient was Kelley Gaskill, Exmore, Va. This award is given as a recognition award to a woman who has made and is making a positive difference in the lives of others and the E.S. community.

The “Live Your Dream” award of $1,000 was presented to Sarah Baugh of Exmore.  This award is given to a woman who is the sole support of her family, while working to further her education and is overcoming life’s hardships.

Hertrich Chevy of Pocomoke Buy 3 Tires Get One Free

The “Violet Richardson”/”Dream It Be It” award winner was Sophia Gallivan of Franktown.  This award is presented to a young girl who is involved in volunteering.  Gallivan received $500 and the charity or charities of her choice will receive $500.

These awards are presented by the Soroptimist of Accomack County to the deserving individuals chosen by committee.

 
 

 

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

April 11, 2024, 5:32 am
Overcast clouds
S
Overcast clouds
59°F
11 mph
Apparent: 59°F
Pressure: 1014 mb
Humidity: 91%
Winds: 11 mph S
Windgusts: 60 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:32 am
Sunset: 7:34 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber