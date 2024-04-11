WESR’s Gaskill wins Ruby Award from Soroptomist Club

Pictured from left to right: Nancy Stern, Sara Baugh, Kelley Gaskill, Sophia Gallivan Diane King, Jennifer Tyler.

WESR’s Kelley Gaskill was among several women honored for their community contributions by the Soroptomist Club of the Eastern Shore last week.

Gaskill, who lives in Exmore, won the “Ruby Award” recipient was Kelley Gaskill, Exmore, Va. This award is given as a recognition award to a woman who has made and is making a positive difference in the lives of others and the E.S. community.

The “Live Your Dream” award of $1,000 was presented to Sarah Baugh of Exmore. This award is given to a woman who is the sole support of her family, while working to further her education and is overcoming life’s hardships.

The “Violet Richardson”/”Dream It Be It” award winner was Sophia Gallivan of Franktown. This award is presented to a young girl who is involved in volunteering. Gallivan received $500 and the charity or charities of her choice will receive $500.

These awards are presented by the Soroptimist of Accomack County to the deserving individuals chosen by committee.