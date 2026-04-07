WESR transmitter house destroyed by fire early Tuesday

A fire consumed the transmitter house at WESR radio early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported by a neighbor, who notified 911 at approximately 2 a.m.

Several fire units responded, including Tasley, Wachapreague, and Onancock.

The blaze resulted in the loss of the station’s main and auxiliary transmitters, taking the station off the air.

WESR owner Charlie Russell said, “We regret the interruption of service. We are fully insured and are working to get back on the air as soon as possible. We hope to resume streaming online over the next day or two. We plan to maintain our ShoreDailyNews.com website in the meantime and have contacted vendors regarding a temporary mobile transmitter building and an emergency transmitter.

We are working hard to get 103.3 back on the air, and we appreciate your understanding and patience. WESR has served the Eastern Shore since 1958, and we plan to continue that service as soon as we possibly can. DPS has notified a fire inspector.”