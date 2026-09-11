WESR to mark 25th Anniversary of 9/11 with special day of music

WESR will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks with a special musical tribute throughout the day Friday, Sept. 11.

The station will feature patriotic music along with songs inspired by the events of September 11, 2001, and the days that followed. The special programming will honor the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in the attacks, as well as the first responders, members of the military and others whose lives were forever changed by that day.

The music will be featured throughout WESR’s regular Friday programming, providing listeners with moments of remembrance and reflection on the 25th anniversary.

Sponsors include Lloyds Shore Pharmacy, The Mercantile Country Way Inc., Hill Sand & Gravel, Exmore Antique Emporium, Eastern Shore Printers, Affordable Auto Sales, Keith Lilliston State Farm and Growmark FS.

WESR invites listeners across the Eastern Shore to tune in Friday as the station remembers September 11, 2001 25 years later.