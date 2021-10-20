WESR will broadcast the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce candidates forum tonight a 7:00 p.m. The forum will be held at the KOA campground near Kiptopeake. It will feature longtime incumbent Republican Rob Bloxom who is being challenged by Democratic newcomer Finale Johnson of Franktown. Also Northampton District 1 candidate John Coker, District 2 candidates David Fauber and Ernest Smith will also participate. Due to unforeseen circumstances, District 1 challenger Rob Stubbs withdrew from the event.

Tune in tonight at 7 p.m. to 103.3 to hear the candidates talk about the issues.

.