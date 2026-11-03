WESR returns to full broadcast power following April fire

November 3, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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WESR, 103.3 FM, has returned to full broadcast power after operating for months with temporary equipment following an April fire.

“The April fire destroyed our entire transmission building,” said WESR owner Charlie Russell. “The temporary setup allowed WESR to continue broadcasting while work proceeded on its permanent facilities.”

Russell expressed gratitude to the listeners, advertisers and customers whose support helped sustain the station through the disruption.

“Our sincere thanks go to every listener who stayed tuned and every customer who continued to support us during these difficult months,” said Russell. “Your patience, loyalty and encouragement have meant so much to us. We are grateful to be back at full power and to continue serving the community that has stood beside us.”

Preston Ford in Keller

WESR provides local news, weather, sports, music and community information for Accomack and Northampton counties. Restoring full broadcast power strengthens the station’s ability to reach listeners throughout its coverage area.

The station also thanked those who contributed their time and expertise to the recovery effort, helping keep broadcasts on the air while permanent repairs were completed.

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