WTKR News 3 and Eastern Shore Radio are teaming up to strengthen local news coverage of Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Through this news-gathering partnership, WTKR and WESR, which operates the website ShoreDailyNews.com, will share resources to ensure audiences have access to the most important and up-to-date information impacting their communities.

“I’d like to thank our friends at WESR for joining us on this new journey,” said WTKR/WGNT Vice President and General Manager Adam Chase. “This partnership embodies our dedication to serving and engaging with every corner of our vibrant community.”

Charles Russell, the owner of WESR, is looking forward to the partnership.

“We welcome the opportunity to partner and share resources with one of the heritage television stations WTKR, Channel 3,” he said. “It is exciting to have the opportunity to expand and improve our news coverage with such a quality news organization.”

WTKR News 3 is the CBS affiliate based in Norfolk, Va., and is a part of Scripps Media. The station — Hampton Roads’ first — was founded in 1950 as WTAR-TV.

WESR Radio was founded in 1958 and is locally owned and operated by the Russell family.