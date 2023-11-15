Wendell Distributing and AB donate emergency drinking water to Melfa and Tasley Volunteer Fire Company

Wendell Distributing along with Anheuser-Busch are providing more than, 4,700 cans of emergency drinking water to Melfa and Tasley Volunteer Fire Company in Accomack County as they continue to protect our communities and prepare for upcoming fire/emergency relief efforts.

With volunteers comprising 67% of firefighters in the United States, they are local communities’ first line of defense in a range of emergencies, while often operating with limited resources and staffing. For these local heroes, clean drinking water is essential to ensure they can be at their peak performance when protecting our communities.

Wendell Distributing is a fourth-generation family owned business operated by Lisa Harman and is committed to supporting our local community and first responders.

The donation of emergency drinking water was sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Williamsburg, Virginia which periodically pauses beer production to can clean and safe drinking water to be delivered to communities in times of need.

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross – dating back to 1906. Since the inception of its emergency drinking water program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch has donated more than 90 million cans of clean drinking water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises.

Through its partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), the national association representing America’s volunteer fire departments, Anheuser-Busch also donates emergency drinking water each year to provide critical hydration to volunteer firefighters. Since its launch in 2019, the program has donated over 4.8 million cans of water to volunteer fire departments across the county to help firefighters stay hydrated and healthy when protecting the communities where we live and work.

More information can be found at www.nvfc.org/water.