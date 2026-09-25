Well known Chincoteague Pony dies

A well-known Chincoteague pony has died following injuries suffered during this summer’s Pony Penning.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says Summer Breeze was being kept in a smaller, cordoned-off area after being bullied by other ponies.

Another pony, apparently defending its food, kicked Summer Breeze several times, leaving her with four broken ribs and internal bleeding.

A veterinarian determined that Summer Breeze had virtually no chance of surviving, and she was humanely euthanized.

Summer Breeze was one of the last non-buyback ponies remaining on Chincoteague Island. The Fire Company says she was a fiercely independent mare, a successful mother, and produced numerous foals during her years with the herd.

Her 2026 filly, Pearl Harbor, survived the incident and is receiving care. Officials say the young foal is adapting well and is expected to remain part of the herd.

Summer Breeze was also the longtime mate of Wild Thing, the famous Chincoteague stallion who died in 2022.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company announced Summer Breeze’s death Monday.