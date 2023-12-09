Weekend system expected to bring rain and strong winds

The National Weather Service is tracking a system that’s expected to bring strong winds and rainfall Sunday afternoon and evening to the Eastern Shore.

According to the NWS Wakefield office, a strong low pressure system and associated cold front will approach the region Sunday and pass through the area Sunday Night. This feature will drag a cold front through the area Sunday evening-Sunday night.

South winds increase and become gusty to 25 to 35 mph ahead of the front from Sunday afternoon-Sunday evening. Winds become NW winds Sunday Night behind the front and could peak over 45 mph briefing Sunday Night. Gale Watches are currently in effect for much of the coastal waters for Sunday afternoon into Monday Morning.

The NWS is predicting 2-3” of rain is expected Sunday afternoon-Sunday night for most of Accomack and Northampton County. Almost all of the precipitation will fall from Sunday-Sunday night. In addition, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible along and just ahead of the front late Sunday-Sunday night. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, but a tornado or two is also possible.

Winds will slowly decrease Monday afternoon and colder weather returns for the next few days.