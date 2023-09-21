Weekend system could dump 3 inches of rain on Eastern Shore

What the National Weather Service is referring to as a “complex weather pattern” is expected to bring somewhere in the vicinity of 2.5 inches of rain this weekend with wind gusts as high as 45 mph.

According to the National Weather Service out of Wakefield, an initial system will lift north as another storm system develops off the South Carolina coast. The National Hurricane Center now says there is moderate probability for tropical development. This is the same area of low pressure which is expected to form Friday, then move north.

Periods of heavy rain and gusty winds late Friday and into Saturday will be associated with a stalled front over the region and not directly associated with the developing area of low pressure well to the south.

Heavy rain will spread north across the area late Friday through Friday night and into early Saturday. Currently, the majority of Accomack County and Northampton County are predicted to receive 2-3 inches of rainfall, mostly on Saturday. Northern Accomack County as well as southern Maryland is predicted to receive 1.5 to 2 inches. Localized flooding will be possible in urban, low-lying, and poor drainage areas. In addition, minor to moderate tidal flooding combined with steady rainfall late Friday night / early Saturday morning could result in additional flooding in areas that are prone to coastal flooding.

The forecast for winds calls for sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph gusting up to 40 to 50 mph near the coast and Bay. Less wind is expected inland, though gusty winds will extend across much of the region. The timing of the strongest winds should be from late Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning, though the exact timing and duration remain uncertain. Gale Watches are in effect for the bayside and seaside from late Friday through early Sunday. Peak winds are expected to be out of the NE as high as 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.