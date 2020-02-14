According to a tweet by NASA, there’s an 80% chance of good weather at launch time this afternoon. The Wallops Flight Facility will make a second attempt to send the Cygnus space craft to the International Space Station at 3:43 p.m. this afternoon. The launch should be visible over much of the East Coast. The Antares Rocket was shifted to a horizontal position Thursday morning to allow the loading of supplies and experiments back into the Cygnus capsule:

The @northropgrumman #Antares rocket is lowered into a horizontal position @NASA_Wallops to refresh and reload the final cargo into the Cygnus resupply spacecraft! 📷https://t.co/IyVl9dA5yV pic.twitter.com/tai6kqgJau — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) February 12, 2020

The launch was scrubbed Sunday due to off-nominal data from ground support equipment.

WESR will join NASA TV for the countdown at 3:25 p.m. today.

