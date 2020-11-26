Yes, Virginia, Santa IS coming to the Accomac Library!

Some traditions are so good that extra effort is to see that they are maintained. Santa’s visit to the Accomac library is one of those. So, here’s how he’s going to do it:

Santa will be in the parking lot next to the library at 10 to noon on December 5.

Forms for dashboard are available in the library. Cars with folks wanting to see Santa should line up on Front Street at the curb in front of the library. An elf will direct traffic through the parking lot and retrieve any letter, wish list or picture the child wants Santa to have. The elves will also pick up the form showing how many children of what ages are in the vehicle.

Children can wave to Santa but must stay in their car. Santa will select a new book for each child and an elf will deliver a bag with a book for the child and candy cane for each person to the car. While Santa will not wear a mask, he will be more than 6 feet from the car. Elves will be masked and gloved. Santa will have a book for every child who is in line by Noon. He’s coming rain or shine, (no snow or sleet) so we hope the kiddies who want to see him will come, too.

Accomac Library 23610 Front St Accomac VA 23301 757-787-3400 for more information.