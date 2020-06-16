Recently, Accomack County announced that it would use a portion of its VMRC funding to assist the fishery and aquaculture industries. The county is accepting grant applications for eligible watermen or businesses that employ watermen and incurred losses. Immediate action is required, as the application is open from June 15 at 10:00 a.m. to June 17 at 5:00 p.m.

The value of the grants can be up to $5,000. Businesses and watermen must be located in Accomack County and may not have received approval from the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) EIDL or PPP loans to apply for this relief. To access the information, please click here.

Grants will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis, so it is important to submit your application as soon as possible. Successful grant recipients will be notified by email and are required to submit a W-9 form. For the application, you will need the following pieces of information:

Contact information, including address (business physical and mailing, if different), phone number; email;

Number of employees;

Name of business on record with the State Corporation Committee;

Name you are doing business as (DBA);

Certification that you have a county or town business license, if one is required;

County business license number;

VRMC license number if you are a waterman;

Verification that you were current with county taxes as of March 24, 2020;

You will need to indicate if your business received or was approved for any EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loan) or PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) funds.

