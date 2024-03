The jury found Jessica Waterfield not guilty Friday morning of involuntary manslaughter, but did find her guilty of careless driving in connection with a one-vehicle crash that killed a young mother and injured her daughter and boyfriend last April.

The process now heads to a pre-sentence report. Waterfield will remain out on bond, as the charge is a misdemeanor.

We will have a full write up on today’s updates on a later newscast.

