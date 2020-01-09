The WasteWatcher annual radio ad competition is open.

Winners receive a $50 reward and record their submission for airing throughout the year on WESR. Anyone in grades K through 12 is welcome to participate, even if you are homeschooled or your teacher elects not to participate. Independent entries may be sent to Wastewatchers.esva@gmail.com before February 14.

To participate, write a 30 second radio ad on the subject, “If you were a sea turtle (or other marine animal) what would you say to people about helium balloons (or plastic, if you prefer)?” Just say what’s on your mind or in your heart that you want other people to hear. End it with “I’m (your name) and I’m a Waste Watcher.”

