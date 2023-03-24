U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $1,877,000 in federal funding for planning and prototyping the first phase of a drone technology project to deliver and transport medical supplies around the Eastern Shore and Tangier Island. The funding was awarded to Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission through the Department of Transportation’s Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) Grants Program, which was established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that the senators championed. The Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission is partnering with DroneUp, Riverside Health System, and Old Dominion University on the project.

Kaine and Warner released the following statement: “We’re glad to see these federal dollars go to support a drone technology project that will deliver and transport critical medical supplies around the Eastern Shore and Tangier Island. This is another powerful example of how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping improve our transportation systems to help communities across Virginia.”