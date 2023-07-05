Riverside Shore Cancer Center Director Bev Bowden and event organizers Parker and Amanda Ward

ONANCOCK, Virginia – Thanks to the generous support of Ward’s Tires and the first annual Eastern Shore Show and Shine car show, patients at the Riverside Shore Cancer Center now have more access to assistance that helps them thrive while they battle cancer.

The car show in May raised more than $1,000 to help cancer patients with transportation and other obstacles that can jeopardize their treatment.

The event was organized by Parker and Amanda Ward of Ward’s Tires in honor of Chris Gibson and Parker’s uncle Chuck Ward, a former director of the Cancer Center who passed away in 2014 from cancer.

“Our Shore cancer patients directly benefit from the hard work of volunteers like Parker and Amanda,” said Sally Schreiber, Director of Community Relations for Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and the Riverside Shore Cancer Center. “It is a special kind of thoughtfulness that the Wards were motivated to help people they have never met. And for those of us who knew and worked with Chuck Ward, it was so gratifying that he was memorialized in this way.”