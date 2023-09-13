$951,500 in Federal funding for Accomack County Airport

September 13, 2023
The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded $17,259,239 in federal funding to improve infrastructure at airports across Virginia, including the Accomack County Airport. The funding was awarded under the 2023 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) Grant Program, which funds airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting, and airport markings. In 2023, Virginia’s regional airports have already received $56,828,185 through the AIP.
- Included in the package is $951,500 for the Accomack County Airport in Melfa to construct a taxiway and light, mark, or remove non-hazardous obstructions like nearby buildings and towers in its airspace.