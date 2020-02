NASA Director Dave Pearce told the Accomack County Board of Supervisors Wednesday night that the Wallops Flight Facility is very busy and will get busier. Pearce said that Wallops is an essential piece in the space program and will play a major role in returning Americans to the moon.

Other missions in 2020 will include another Antares delivery to the International Space Station, 7 sounding rockets, 2 Rocket Lab orbital missions, and 2 orbital missions for the National Reconisance office.

.

.