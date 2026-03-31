Wallops Visitor’s Center to hold watch party for Artemis II Mission

March 31, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Wallops Flight Facility

The Wallops Visitor Center is inviting the public to a special watch party for NASA’s Artemis II mission launch, happening Wednesday, April 1.

The free event is designed to be family-friendly, giving guests a chance to experience the excitement of space exploration together. Attendees will be able to watch a live stream of the launch inside the center’s auditorium, while also exploring exhibits and taking part in hands-on activities. One highlight includes building and launching a miniature version of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket.

Artemis II marks a major step forward for NASA’s Artemis program. The mission will send four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the Moon and back. Officials say the test flight is critical for confirming the systems and hardware needed for future deep space missions, including eventual trips to the lunar surface and beyond.

Guests planning to attend should arrive early. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Wallops Visitor Center. The launch window opens at 6:24 p.m. and runs until 8:24 p.m.

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The event will wrap up about 30 minutes after launch—or in the event of a scrub, shortly after that decision is made.

Registration is required for entry, and those interested are encouraged to reserve their tickets in advance.

For local families and space fans alike, it’s a unique opportunity to witness history as NASA prepares to send astronauts back toward the Moon.

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