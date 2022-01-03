The Wallops Flight Facility will kick off the new year with the launch of a Black Brant IX sounding rocket. The launch is scheduled to occur between 10 PM and 2 AM. It will carry an experiment to study the origin of soft X-rays in our galaxy that impact technology in Earth’s atmosphere.

2021 was a busy year at the Wallops Flight Facility. In 2021 Wallops supported 20 sounding rocket missions, two cargo resupplies to the space station, launched a Minotaur rocket for the Department of Defense’s Space Force, and flew 10 balloon carrying technology and space missions.

