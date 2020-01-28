February 2. Many Americans will be focused on ground hogs and other wildlife with great anticipation to gain insight into the forecast for the near future. Is spring in sight or does winter continue to make its presence?

However, for 23 high school students on the Eastern Shore of Virginia and Maryland February 2 is not about animal behavior and the weather. They are taking the day to gain an insight into their future careers.

Students will explore their future as they follow in the shadow of employees from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility during the annual National Job Shadow Day January 31

Joyce Winterton, Wallops Senior Advisor for Education and Leadership Development, said, “National Job Shadow Day at Wallops provides students on opportunity to explore potential careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). This is the eighth year students have shadowed Wallops employees. We hope this day provides these students the answers they seek and puts them on the path to selecting a career in which they will excel.”

The sophomore, junior and senior grade students represent twelve high schools in Accomack, Northampton, Queen Anne’s, Worcester, Somerset and Wicomico counties.

During the day the students are paired with NASA employees that work in fields related to careers in which the student has shown an interest. This will give the students the opportunity to follow employees, participate in their research and other activities, and explore careers.

In addition to mentoring by Wallops employees, during a lunch-time session the students will receive information on internships and career possibilities with NASA.

More information on education programs at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility, can be found at www.nasa.gov/centers/wallops/education.

