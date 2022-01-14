Virginia will inaugurate her 74th Governor Saturday and the Eastern Shore will be represented in the activities.

According to a release from Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, staff from NASA Wallops will participate in the Inauguration Parade.

More than 24 various organizations from across the Commonwealth have been selected, including The Virginia National Guard, The Virginia Military Institute Cadets, Colonial Williamsburg Fifes and Drums, The Broken Men Foundation and Great Falls Boy Scouts just to name a few.

The world-renowned Virginia Union University Choir will participate in the inaugural parade under the direction of Professor of Music, David Bratton. The Virginia Union University Choir will be performing a song they wrote for Governor Youngkin.

The Virginia Department of General Services announced that the Capitol Square will be closed this week to prepare for the inauguration. Anyone with tickets to the inauguration can enter the square starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Virginia Capitol Police said.

The theme is “Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia Together,” reflecting the spirit of America’s founding fathers but also liberty, freedom, and unity while looking ahead to the state’s future.

Tickets are required to attend the event on Capitol Square. Due to capacity restrictions, tickets were made available through a lottery and are now sold out.

Glenn Youngkin is set to take office in Richmond, Virginia, Saturday as the commonwealth’s 74th governor and the first Republican elected to the office since 2009.

The inauguration will hand over control of the state’s top elected offices from Democrats to Republicans. Also set to be sworn in are Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares and Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears, the first woman as well as the first woman of color to serve in the post in Virginia’s storied history.

The inauguration will take place at noon.

